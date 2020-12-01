Indian women wash utensils in the Brahmaputra river in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. It is one of Asia's largest rivers, passing through China's Tibet region, India and Bangladesh before converging into the Bay of Bengal. Photo: AP
India plans Brahmaputra dam, after China unveils Tibet hydropower project
- Indian officials fear dam projects along the river, known in China as Yarlung Tsangpo, could trigger flash floods or create water scarcity downstream
- China-India relations are at a low point following a border dispute, and analysts warn that damming the river could develop into another flashpoint
Topic | India
Indian women wash utensils in the Brahmaputra river in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. It is one of Asia's largest rivers, passing through China's Tibet region, India and Bangladesh before converging into the Bay of Bengal. Photo: AP