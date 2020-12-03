A Rohingya refugee woman and man who are among those being moved to Bhasan Char island cry as they stand outside a transit area where they are temporally housed in Ukhiya, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
Bangladesh starts transferring Rohingya refugees to low-lying Bhashan Char island
- Buses carrying hundreds of Rohingya Muslims left the crowded Cox’s Bazar for the island in the Bay of Bengal prone to cyclones and floods
- Human rights groups say they were coerced into leaving, but Bangladesh said 23,000 families chose to go as the current camps are congested and dangerous
Topic | Bangladesh
