Love jihad: Indian Muslim student arrested ‘for trying to convert Hindu girl’ under new interfaith marriage law

  • India’s Uttar Pradesh state is the first to enact the anti-conversion law, which has been criticised as Islamophobic and pushed by Hindu nationalists
  • Netflix was recently accused of promoting ‘love jihad’ in A Suitable Boy, while a jewellery company had to withdraw an ad showing an interfaith couple

DPA
Updated: 11:16pm, 3 Dec, 2020

People from different human rights organizations hold placards during a protest in Bangalore against BJP-lead government and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh over the so-called “love Jihad” law. Photo: EPA-EFE
