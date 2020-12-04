Indian village teacher Ranjitsinh Disale reacts with family members after winning the Global Teacher Prize 2020. Photo: Reuters Indian village teacher Ranjitsinh Disale reacts with family members after winning the Global Teacher Prize 2020. Photo: Reuters
Indian educator wins US$1 million Global Teacher Prize for transforming girls’ lives

  • Ranjitsinh Disale introduced digital learning tools and personalised programmes at his poor rural school, raising attendance to 100 per cent
  • After the award was announced virtually by Stephen Fry, the teacher said he would share the prize money with the nine other finalists

Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 4 Dec, 2020

