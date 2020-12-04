People shout slogans as they join a farmers’ protest at the Delhi-Haryana state border. Photo: AP People shout slogans as they join a farmers’ protest at the Delhi-Haryana state border. Photo: AP
People shout slogans as they join a farmers’ protest at the Delhi-Haryana state border. Photo: AP
Indian farmers vs Modi: protesters ‘ready to die’ in winter of discontent

  • Tens of thousands of growers have planted themselves in Delhi to demand that PM Narendra Modi repeal a set of laws affecting grain prices
  • While the leader has a high support rate, the issue could spell trouble for him as some three in five Indians depend on agriculture in one way or another

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:52pm, 4 Dec, 2020

