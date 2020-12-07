The national flags of China and India. Indian officials say China is assisting rebel groups that have stepped up attacks on its border with Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg
India accuses China of helping rebel groups on its Myanmar border
- New Delhi officials say armed groups in Myanmar are acting as Beijing’s proxies by supplying weapons and providing hideouts to Indian insurgents
- It has sparked concern that India’s military is becoming stretched as tensions with China and Pakistan continue along its 14,000km land border
