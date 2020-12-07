Sandeep Singh, a farmer from the northern Indian state of Punjab, listens to speakers during a rally along a road blocked by police to stop farmers from marching to New Delhi to protest against agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
India’s agriculture reforms ‘will reduce us to slaves’, say protesting farmers
- Tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting against new laws to overhaul and deregulate the agriculture sector and remove middlemen
- But farmers are digging in, saying the Narendra Modi government’s reforms are a ‘death warrant’ and they are resolute about maintaining a blockade
Topic | India
Sandeep Singh, a farmer from the northern Indian state of Punjab, listens to speakers during a rally along a road blocked by police to stop farmers from marching to New Delhi to protest against agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP