A couple gets married in a Covid-19 centre in India, after the bride tested positive on the wedding day, forcing the change in venue. Photo: DPA
‘Great Indian Pandemic Wedding’ held in Covid-19 centre after bride tests positive
- Authorities had to stop the bride and her family from reaching the wedding venue in Rajasthan after her coronavirus test results were confirmed
- They decided to move the wedding ceremony, with the couple, priest and three relatives all donning full protective gear
Topic | India
