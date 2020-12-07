A couple gets married in a Covid-19 centre in India, after the bride tested positive on the wedding day, forcing the change in venue. Photo: DPA A couple gets married in a Covid-19 centre in India, after the bride tested positive on the wedding day, forcing the change in venue. Photo: DPA
A couple gets married in a Covid-19 centre in India, after the bride tested positive on the wedding day, forcing the change in venue. Photo: DPA
Asia /  South Asia

‘Great Indian Pandemic Wedding’ held in Covid-19 centre after bride tests positive

  • Authorities had to stop the bride and her family from reaching the wedding venue in Rajasthan after her coronavirus test results were confirmed
  • They decided to move the wedding ceremony, with the couple, priest and three relatives all donning full protective gear

Topic |   India
DPA
DPA

Updated: 11:26pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple gets married in a Covid-19 centre in India, after the bride tested positive on the wedding day, forcing the change in venue. Photo: DPA A couple gets married in a Covid-19 centre in India, after the bride tested positive on the wedding day, forcing the change in venue. Photo: DPA
A couple gets married in a Covid-19 centre in India, after the bride tested positive on the wedding day, forcing the change in venue. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE