Indian farmers threaten weeks of protests as talks with government continue
India’s farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new agricultural reform laws
- Farmers have vowed to block major roads and rail lines across the country and have been given support by railway workers, truck drivers and teachers
- They want laws they say will force produce prices down to be repealed, but which the government insist are necessary for agriculture’s long-term future
