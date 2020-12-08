03:13

Indian farmers threaten weeks of protests as talks with government continue

Indian farmers threaten weeks of protests as talks with government continue

Asia /  South Asia

India’s farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new agricultural reform laws

  • Farmers have vowed to block major roads and rail lines across the country and have been given support by railway workers, truck drivers and teachers
  • They want laws they say will force produce prices down to be repealed, but which the government insist are necessary for agriculture’s long-term future

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 12:14pm, 8 Dec, 2020

