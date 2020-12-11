A waiter carries a beer mug at a pub in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
India report says Carlsberg, SABMiller, United Breweries fixed beer prices for years
- The Competition Commission of India said in a report that beer executives forged a cartel in ‘several states’ to gain more bargaining power
- The brewers – which account for 88 per cent of India’s US$7 billion beer market – could face fines of some US$250 million, a source said
