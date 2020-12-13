Private security guards stand at the entrance of the Taiwanese-run iPhone factory at Narsapura on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hundreds riot at iPhone factory in India over exploitation claims
- Workers at the Taiwanese-run Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing near Bangalore smashed glass panels with rods and flipped cars on their side
- Local media reported workers saying they had not been paid for up to four months and were being forced to do extra shifts
Topic | India
