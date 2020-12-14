Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made his fortune by picking hot new industries that the government was pushing to develop and where competition was relatively minimal. Photo: Reuters Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made his fortune by picking hot new industries that the government was pushing to develop and where competition was relatively minimal. Photo: Reuters
How Indian billionaire Gautam Adani overcame Mumbai terror attack, kidnapping to rival Mukesh Ambani

  • With a US$32 billion fortune, Adani is India’s second richest person and his conglomerate keeps growing, despite the Covid-19 pandemic
  • He has faced obstacles such as being held for ransom and angry protests over his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia

Updated: 2:34pm, 14 Dec, 2020

