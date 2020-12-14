People exit from the gate of Wistron, a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory at Narsapura, after workers went on a violent rampage over allegations of unpaid wages and exploitation. Photo: AFP
Apple sends teams to iPhone factory in India after hundreds protest over conditions
- Employees trashed the manufacturing facility near the city of Bangalore demanding better wages and working conditions
- Apple said it has dispatched teams to check if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp flouted supplier guidelines
