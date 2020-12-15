People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters
People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Apple supplier Wistron says India iPhone factory riot caused up to US$7 million in damage

  • Thousands of contract workers smashed equipment and vandalised cars at the Taiwan-based contractor’s manufacturing facility in Bangalore
  • Apple is sending a team to investigate whether supplier guidelines were flouted, while Wistron said it is working to get the plant running again

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:34am, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters
People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE