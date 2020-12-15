People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters
Apple supplier Wistron says India iPhone factory riot caused up to US$7 million in damage
- Thousands of contract workers smashed equipment and vandalised cars at the Taiwan-based contractor’s manufacturing facility in Bangalore
- Apple is sending a team to investigate whether supplier guidelines were flouted, while Wistron said it is working to get the plant running again
Topic | India
People walk outside the iPhone manufacturing facility trashed over the weekend by workers demanding better wages and conditions. Photo: Reuters