Pakistan's President Arif Alvi on Tuesday issued a new law requiring the establishment of special courts to speedily conclude trials of people charged with raping women or children. Photo: AP
Pakistan approves new anti-rape law after protests over attacks
- The new law creates special courts to expedite trials, a sex offenders registry, and even allows chemical castration in the most brutal cases
- Pakistan has been debating harsher punishments after a number of high-profile cases, including the rape of a woman beside a major road
