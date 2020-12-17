Protesting farmers shout slogans as they take part in a day-long hunger strike at the Delhi- Haryana border, demanding that India’s government repeals new agricultural reform laws. Photo: AP Protesting farmers shout slogans as they take part in a day-long hunger strike at the Delhi- Haryana border, demanding that India’s government repeals new agricultural reform laws. Photo: AP
Protesting farmers shout slogans as they take part in a day-long hunger strike at the Delhi- Haryana border, demanding that India’s government repeals new agricultural reform laws. Photo: AP
India farmers’ protest: Supreme Court offers to mediate; Sikh priest takes his own life

  • Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have been protesting for three weeks against new agricultural reform laws
  • A Sikh priest shot himself at a protest site, saying in a note he sacrificed his life to ‘express anger and pain against the government’s injustice’

Associated Press
Updated: 2:40pm, 17 Dec, 2020

