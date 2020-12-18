Zeyan Shafiq plays the PUBG mobile game in Srinagar, after reaching across the border to Pakistan to find other gamers. Photo: AFP
How gamers from India and Pakistan teamed up for esports, despite conflict
- India banned the PUBG mobile game, which is licensed by Tencent, after a border dispute with Chinese troops in the Himalayas
- This left an Indian team in Kashmir without players, so they reached out across the border to gamers in Pakistan, despite tense relations
Topic | India
