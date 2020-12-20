Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari. She dissolved parliament after the prime minister made the recommendation amid an escalating feud within his Communist Party that is likely to push the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. Photo: AP
Nepal president dissolves parliament, sets elections for spring
- Move comes amid escalating feud within Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli’s Communist Party
- Nepal’s opposition has accused Oli’s government of corruption, and it has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus
