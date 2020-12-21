Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, visits the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Japan in September. Photo: Kyodo
Magnitude-6.5 earthquake jolts northern Japan, no threat of tsunami
- The Meteorological Agency said one of the aftershocks of the 2011 quake triggered tsunami waves, killing 18,500
- Earthquake-prone Japan sits at the convergence of four tectonic plates
Topic | Natural disasters
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, visits the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Japan in September. Photo: Kyodo