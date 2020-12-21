Travellers arrive at Kolkata’s international airport. India on Monday said it would suspend flights arriving from the UK. Photo: Bloomberg Travellers arrive at Kolkata’s international airport. India on Monday said it would suspend flights arriving from the UK. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India suspends flights from UK amid fears over new strain

  • The Indian government said all flights originating from Britain would be banned until December 31
  • Hong Kong has stopped flights from Britain, while others in the region, including Japan and South Korea, are closely monitoring the new strain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 6:26pm, 21 Dec, 2020

