A man rides a bicycle along a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi, which is the world’s most polluted capital. Photo: AFP
Pollution in India killed 1.67 million people last year, The Lancet finds
- The medical journal said toxic air accounted for 18 per cent of all India’s deaths in 2019, and this led to a total loss of US$36.8 billion
- New Delhi, the world’s most polluted capital, recorded the highest per-capita economic hit
