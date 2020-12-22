A man rides a bicycle along a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi, which is the world’s most polluted capital. Photo: AFP A man rides a bicycle along a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi, which is the world’s most polluted capital. Photo: AFP
Pollution in India killed 1.67 million people last year, The Lancet finds

  • The medical journal said toxic air accounted for 18 per cent of all India’s deaths in 2019, and this led to a total loss of US$36.8 billion
  • New Delhi, the world’s most polluted capital, recorded the highest per-capita economic hit

Reuters
Updated: 8:49pm, 22 Dec, 2020

