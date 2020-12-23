Members of different farmer organisations shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new agricultural laws in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP Members of different farmer organisations shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new agricultural laws in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Members of different farmer organisations shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new agricultural laws in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Narendra Modi’s party says ‘no question’ of repealing India farm laws

  • Tens of thousands of demonstrators have protested for weeks against the reforms, fearing farmers’ incomes will be affected
  • They have received support from overseas Indians, mainly from Punjab, who have organised demonstrations in Australia, Britain, Canada and the US

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:44am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of different farmer organisations shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new agricultural laws in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP Members of different farmer organisations shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new agricultural laws in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Members of different farmer organisations shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new agricultural laws in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE