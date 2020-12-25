Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in captivity in 2002. Photo: AP Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in captivity in 2002. Photo: AP
Pakistani court orders release of man charged with killing US journalist Daniel Pearl

  • The 38-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter from Encino, California was abducted in 2002 before being beheaded
  • He had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard Reid, who tried to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami

Topic |   Islamic militancy
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:44pm, 25 Dec, 2020

