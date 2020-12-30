Elderly women farmers participate in a protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AP
In India, feisty grandmothers join women at front lines of farmers’ protests
- A wave of women, from teachers and nurses to housewives and grandmothers, have emerged on the front lines of the protests
- Some 75 per cent of rural women who work full-time are farmers, with the numbers expected to rise as more men migrate to cities for jobs
