Elderly women farmers participate in a protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AP Elderly women farmers participate in a protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AP
Elderly women farmers participate in a protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AP

India

Asia /  South Asia

In India, feisty grandmothers join women at front lines of farmers’ protests

  • A wave of women, from teachers and nurses to housewives and grandmothers, have emerged on the front lines of the protests
  • Some 75 per cent of rural women who work full-time are farmers, with the numbers expected to rise as more men migrate to cities for jobs

Topic |   India
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:24pm, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly women farmers participate in a protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AP Elderly women farmers participate in a protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AP
Elderly women farmers participate in a protest against new farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE