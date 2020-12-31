Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring. Photo: Handout Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring. Photo: Handout
Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring. Photo: Handout

Banking & Finance

Asia /  South Asia

Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person

  • Zhong’s net worth has surged US$70.9 billion this year to US$77.8 billion thanks to two unrelated fields
  • It’s one of the fastest accumulations of wealth in history, and until this year he was little known outside China

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:39pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring. Photo: Handout Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring. Photo: Handout
Zhong Shanshan, the 65-year-old founder and controlling shareholder of Nongfu Spring. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE