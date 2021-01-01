Members of Pakistan’s Hindu Council hold placards during a protest against an attack on a Hindu temple by a mob in the Karak district in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
Pakistan police arrest 24 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
- The temple’s destruction on Wednesday in the northwestern town of Karak drew condemnation from human rights activists
- The attack happened after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate the temple
Topic | Pakistan
Members of Pakistan’s Hindu Council hold placards during a protest against an attack on a Hindu temple by a mob in the Karak district in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE