Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters
Mukesh Ambani and family
Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Reliance fined US$5.5 million for share-trading violation
- Reliance, along with 12 unlisted trading houses, carried out unlawful transactions in the shares of Reliance Petroleum
- They bought stock between March and November of 2007, and then the company took short positions in futures before starting to sell
Topic | Mukesh Ambani and family
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Photo: Reuters