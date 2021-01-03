The Olympic rings float above the water in the Odaiba area of Tokyo. Photo: AP The Olympic rings float above the water in the Odaiba area of Tokyo. Photo: AP
The Olympic rings float above the water in the Odaiba area of Tokyo. Photo: AP

Declaring a coronavirus state of emergency in Japan would impact delayed Tokyo Olympics

  • Such a measure would hinder athletes’ training for the Olympics, due to start on July 23 following an unprecedented one-year postponement
  • With the unexpected appearance of new variants of the virus, Japan has strengthened entry restrictions on incoming travellers

Kyodo
Updated: 2:47am, 3 Jan, 2021

