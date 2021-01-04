A sniffer dog examines the debris after the roof of a shelter at a crematorium collapsed in Ghaziabad, India, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Nineteen dead and 19 seriously injured as roof collapses at Indian cremation ground
- The roof at the site, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, came down when people had taken shelter from the rain beneath the structure
- The death toll could increase as some of the wounded sustained serious injuries, a police spokesman said
