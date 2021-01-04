Members of Shiite Hazara community burn tyres during a protest after the killing of 11 workers of their community, in Quetta, Pakistan on Sunday. Photo: AFP Members of Shiite Hazara community burn tyres during a protest after the killing of 11 workers of their community, in Quetta, Pakistan on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Islamic militancy

Eleven Shiite minority coal miners abducted and killed in Pakistan

  • A police source said armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they shot them
  • Police video of the bodies revealed the miners were blindfolded and had their hands tied behind their backs before being shot

Associated Press
Updated: 1:58am, 4 Jan, 2021

