Members of Shiite Hazara community burn tyres during a protest after the killing of 11 workers of their community, in Quetta, Pakistan on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Eleven Shiite minority coal miners abducted and killed in Pakistan
- A police source said armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they shot them
- Police video of the bodies revealed the miners were blindfolded and had their hands tied behind their backs before being shot
