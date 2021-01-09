The Gangetic dolphin, which can weigh up to 170 kilogrammes, is only found in Nepal, Bangladesh and India. Photo: Ganesh Chowdhury / Nature inFocus Photography Awards The Gangetic dolphin, which can weigh up to 170 kilogrammes, is only found in Nepal, Bangladesh and India. Photo: Ganesh Chowdhury / Nature inFocus Photography Awards
The Gangetic dolphin, which can weigh up to 170 kilogrammes, is only found in Nepal, Bangladesh and India. Photo: Ganesh Chowdhury / Nature inFocus Photography Awards

India

Asia /  South Asia

Three arrested in India for beating endangered dolphin to death with an axe

  • According to the WWF, there are only between 1,200 and 1,800 of the endangered Gangetic dolphin left in the world
  • The lifeless dolphin was found next to a canal by officials from the local forest department, according to Indian media reports

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:17am, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Gangetic dolphin, which can weigh up to 170 kilogrammes, is only found in Nepal, Bangladesh and India. Photo: Ganesh Chowdhury / Nature inFocus Photography Awards The Gangetic dolphin, which can weigh up to 170 kilogrammes, is only found in Nepal, Bangladesh and India. Photo: Ganesh Chowdhury / Nature inFocus Photography Awards
The Gangetic dolphin, which can weigh up to 170 kilogrammes, is only found in Nepal, Bangladesh and India. Photo: Ganesh Chowdhury / Nature inFocus Photography Awards
READ FULL ARTICLE