People are silhouetted on vehicle headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Pakistan
Residents told not to panic as Pakistani cities plunge into darkness
- Pakistan‘s Energy Ministry took to Twitter to urge people to remain calm while authorities worked to restore power
- The power cut is one of the worst the country has experienced. In 2015, around 80 per cent of the country lost power after a major transmission line broke down
Topic | Pakistan
People are silhouetted on vehicle headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo: AP