People are silhouetted on vehicle headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Pakistan

Residents told not to panic as Pakistani cities plunge into darkness

  • Pakistan‘s Energy Ministry took to Twitter to urge people to remain calm while authorities worked to restore power
  • The power cut is one of the worst the country has experienced. In 2015, around 80 per cent of the country lost power after a major transmission line broke down

DPA
DPA

Updated: 5:46am, 10 Jan, 2021

