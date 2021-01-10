Media and police personnel gather outside the district general hospital at Bhandara in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Saturday where 10 babies were killed in a hospital fire. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Ten babies killed in maternity unit after fire tears through hospital in India
- All of those who died were aged between a few days and three months, according to reports
- Authorities ordered an immediate inquiry into the latest disaster to raise doubts about safety in Indian hospitals
