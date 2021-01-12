A health worker pretends to administer a shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a volunteer during a mock vaccination drill at a school in Dharamsala. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
India delivers Covid-19 shots ahead of ‘world’s biggest vaccination drive’
- Authorities hope to inoculate 300 million high-risk people over the next six to eight months
- First to get the vaccine will be 30 million health workers, followed by about 270 million people aged over 50 or deemed high-risk
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker pretends to administer a shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a volunteer during a mock vaccination drill at a school in Dharamsala. Photo: AP