A health worker pretends to administer a shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a volunteer during a mock vaccination drill at a school in Dharamsala. Photo: AP A health worker pretends to administer a shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a volunteer during a mock vaccination drill at a school in Dharamsala. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic

India delivers Covid-19 shots ahead of ‘world’s biggest vaccination drive’

  • Authorities hope to inoculate 300 million high-risk people over the next six to eight months
  • First to get the vaccine will be 30 million health workers, followed by about 270 million people aged over 50 or deemed high-risk

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:45pm, 12 Jan, 2021

