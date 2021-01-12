Farmers from Amritsar shout slogans on Tuesday as they depart for New Delhi to participate in a continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP Farmers from Amritsar shout slogans on Tuesday as they depart for New Delhi to participate in a continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
Farmers from Amritsar shout slogans on Tuesday as they depart for New Delhi to participate in a continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP

India

Asia /  South Asia

India’s top court orders stay on Modi farm laws that spurred mass protests

  • Supreme Court to establish panel to hear grievances of farmers, who have been protesting in the tens of thousands over reforms
  • The order came a day after chief justice said the court was ‘extremely disappointed at the way the government has handled all this’

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:43pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Farmers from Amritsar shout slogans on Tuesday as they depart for New Delhi to participate in a continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP Farmers from Amritsar shout slogans on Tuesday as they depart for New Delhi to participate in a continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
Farmers from Amritsar shout slogans on Tuesday as they depart for New Delhi to participate in a continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE