Farmers from Amritsar shout slogans on Tuesday as they depart for New Delhi to participate in a continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
India’s top court orders stay on Modi farm laws that spurred mass protests
- Supreme Court to establish panel to hear grievances of farmers, who have been protesting in the tens of thousands over reforms
- The order came a day after chief justice said the court was ‘extremely disappointed at the way the government has handled all this’
