In Pakistan, virginity tests block justice for rape victims

  • The ‘two-finger’ tests, which try to determine if the subject is sexually active, are often ordered as part of police investigations
  • The result can be critical to any criminal case, with an unmarried victim discredited if she is deemed to have had sex before

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:26pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Pakistan’s rape conviction rate is as low as 0.3 per cent, according to official data. Photo: AFP
