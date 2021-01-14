The project will be developed with 51 per cent ownership by Sri Lanka’s government. File photo: AFP
Sri Lanka revives Colombo port deal with Japan, India over ‘geopolitical concerns’
- The East Container Terminal is a deep-sea terminal in Colombo harbour that is next to a controversial US$500-million Chinese-run container jetty
- The project was put on hold amid trade union resistance, but officials say work will now resume
