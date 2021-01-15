A vehicle delivers boxes of Covid-19 vaccines in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. Photo: EPA-EFE
India to send 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to South Asian neighbours, other regions
- Vaccines will be supplied to Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Seychelles and Mauritius over the next few weeks, sources said
- The government will then offer the vaccines to countries in Latin America, Africa and the former Soviet republics, people familiar with the matter said
