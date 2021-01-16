A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: lockdown at two US bases in South Korea; India starts huge vaccine drive
- On day one around 300,000 Indians were due to receive the first of two doses after Prime Minister Modi launched the programme on Saturday
- The US Forces in Korea imposed a shelter-in-place order on two of its bases after a cluster of virus infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP