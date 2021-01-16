A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: lockdown at two US bases in South Korea; India starts huge vaccine drive

  • On day one around 300,000 Indians were due to receive the first of two doses after Prime Minister Modi launched the programme on Saturday
  • The US Forces in Korea imposed a shelter-in-place order on two of its bases after a cluster of virus infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:02pm, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KC General Hospital on Saturday in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE