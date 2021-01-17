Activists burn effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani during a protest against agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
Why Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were targeted in protests over Modi’s farm laws
- Protesting farmers say PM Narendra Modi’s agricultural reforms will remove state support and allow the billionaires to enter farming – which they deny
- The protests have revived the debate on the cosy relationship between Modi and the tycoons, whose combined fortunes rose by US$41 billion last year
