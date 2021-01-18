A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution against the spread of bird flu attends to an injured rescued bird at a temporary shelter in Ahmedabad. Photo: AFP A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution against the spread of bird flu attends to an injured rescued bird at a temporary shelter in Ahmedabad. Photo: AFP
Indian Zoo stops feeding chickens to hawks on bird flu fears

  • Tests of a brown fish owl, which died at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi, confirmed that the bird was infected with the H5N8 virus
  • More deaths of crows, herons, swans, pigeons and poultry from bird flu have been confirmed in Maharashtra and other states

Updated: 5:54pm, 18 Jan, 2021

