A resident of Himachal Pradesh, India, gets the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine shot at a clinic in on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus pandemic
India’s coronavirus vaccination campaign trips at starting line
- One-third of people offered jabs fail to show, with turnout in New Delhi at just 53 per cent
- Health Minister Harsh Vardhan changed his Twitter profile header to say ‘VACCINES WORK’ in effort to quell doubts about the vaccines
