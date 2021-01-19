Two cargo ships loaded with containers are seen at the Jingtang port area in Hebei. Around 55 ships, along with scores of sailors, are still stuck in Chinese waters. Photo: Xinhua
China-Australia relations
Indian sailors stranded due to China-Australia dispute allowed to leave Chinese coast
- The seafarers and their ship had been stuck outside the Chinese port of Jingtang because of an embargo on Australian, along with more than 50 other vessels
- Unable to leave for seven months, the sailors have finally arrived in Tokyo after being granted passage to Japan
