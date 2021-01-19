Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted angrily to Indian media reports of a text exchange between a TV anchor and a former media industry executive about an air strike inside Pakistan. Photo: AP Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted angrily to Indian media reports of a text exchange between a TV anchor and a former media industry executive about an air strike inside Pakistan. Photo: AP
Pakistan PM Khan criticises India’s Modi after reports that 2019 air strike was for election boost

  • Indian media reported that TV anchor Arnab Goswami knew in advance about the air strike, and said it was to boost Narendra Modi’s campaign
  • Imran Khan said this revealed ‘the unholy nexus’ between the BJP and Indian media, and a ‘dangerous military adventurism’ that could destabilise region

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:57pm, 19 Jan, 2021

