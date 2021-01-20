A vial of the Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, is seen in a cool box at a vaccine centre in Mumbai. The country will export millions of doses of the vaccine to its neighbours. Photo: Bloomberg
India to start exporting coronavirus vaccines, as its own inoculation drive fails to meet targets
- Neighbours including Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles will receive supplies of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bharat Biotech warned some to avoid its shot, as officials appealed to frontline workers not to refuse vaccines amid safety concerns
