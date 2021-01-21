Villagers in Thulasendrapuram, India hold posters of Kamala Harris and set off pyrotechnics to celebrate her swearing-in as US vice-president. Photo: Reuters Villagers in Thulasendrapuram, India hold posters of Kamala Harris and set off pyrotechnics to celebrate her swearing-in as US vice-president. Photo: Reuters
Villagers in Thulasendrapuram, India hold posters of Kamala Harris and set off pyrotechnics to celebrate her swearing-in as US vice-president. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  South Asia

Indian village cheers for Kamala Harris during swearing-in as US vice-president

  • Residents celebrate with fireworks as the Indian-American politician with strong roots in their home takes her oath of office
  • ‘If she supports India, she will be the president,’ says one villager, who proudly displays a wall calendar with pictures of Harris and Biden in his shop

Topic |   Joe Biden inauguration
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:00am, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Villagers in Thulasendrapuram, India hold posters of Kamala Harris and set off pyrotechnics to celebrate her swearing-in as US vice-president. Photo: Reuters Villagers in Thulasendrapuram, India hold posters of Kamala Harris and set off pyrotechnics to celebrate her swearing-in as US vice-president. Photo: Reuters
Villagers in Thulasendrapuram, India hold posters of Kamala Harris and set off pyrotechnics to celebrate her swearing-in as US vice-president. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE