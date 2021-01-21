A Nepalese sherpa collects garbage left by climbers at an altitude of 8,000 metres during a Mount Everest clean-up expedition. A local group plans to create art out of some of the waste left at the world’s highest peak. Photo: AFP
Nepal to transform Mount Everest trash into art to raise environmental awareness
- Mount Everest has been described as the world’s highest garbage dump, with climbers discarding oxygen bottles, ropes and other waste
- The Sagarmatha Next Centre aims to upcycle this into art to generate income for locals and change perceptions about garbage and how to manage it
Topic | Nepal
A Nepalese sherpa collects garbage left by climbers at an altitude of 8,000 metres during a Mount Everest clean-up expedition. A local group plans to create art out of some of the waste left at the world’s highest peak. Photo: AFP