Indian activists from various organisations hold anti-rape placards during a protest in Uttar Pradesh state in New Delhi in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Privacy fears as Indian city Lucknow readies facial recognition to spot harassed women
- Facial recognition technology is being increasingly deployed in airports, railway stations and cafes across India
- Technology analysts and privacy experts say the benefits are not clear and could breach people’s privacy or lead to greater surveillance
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Indian activists from various organisations hold anti-rape placards during a protest in Uttar Pradesh state in New Delhi in October. Photo: EPA-EFE