Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lankan health minister who took ‘magic potion’ tests positive for Covid-19

  • Pavithra Wanniarachchi consumed and endorsed a magic potion made by a sorcerer who claimed it would permanently ward off the virus
  • A junior minister who had also taken the potion made popular by Wanniarachchi tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:00pm, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE