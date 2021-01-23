Sri Lanka’s Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi. Photo: Facebook
Sri Lankan health minister who took ‘magic potion’ tests positive for Covid-19
- Pavithra Wanniarachchi consumed and endorsed a magic potion made by a sorcerer who claimed it would permanently ward off the virus
- A junior minister who had also taken the potion made popular by Wanniarachchi tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week
