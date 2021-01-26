India first imposed the ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in June. Photo: DPA India first imposed the ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in June. Photo: DPA
India first imposed the ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in June. Photo: DPA
India makes ban on TikTok, WeChat, 57 other Chinese apps permanent

  • When it first imposed the ban, the Indian government gave the 59 apps a chance to explain their position on privacy and security compliance
  • New Delhi made the ban permanent as it was ‘not satisfied’ with the companies’ response, a source told domestic media

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:17am, 26 Jan, 2021

